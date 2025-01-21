Shark Tank India 4: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal and Peyush Bansal keep revising offers to secure deal with smart wearables brand; who won?
One of the latest pitches left the Sharks impressed and they fought to crack a deal with the JARSH founders. Here's which Shark managed to invest in the startup.
Shark Tank India 4 has given a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to seek investment and advice from experienced players in the market. In the latest episode, one of the featured pitches left the Sharks revising their offers to secure a deal with the smart wearables brand. Young entrepreneurs Sreekanth Kommula, Anand Kumar, and Kausthub Kaundinya's innovation and model left the Sharks impressed, leading to high-stakes negotiations. Here's the detailed pitch.
The Hyderabad start-up JARSH, founded by Kausthub Kaundinya, Sreekanth Kommula, and Anand Kumar, appeared on the show. They described how their brand develops an air-conditioned helmet for industrial use that aims to improve workers' productivity, safety, and comfort. During their pitch on Shark Tank India 4, the young budding minds mentioned seeking an investment of Rs 50 lakh for 1% equity.
A series of dynamic offers and counteroffers stemmed from the team's original ask, apparently making it one of the most engaging pitches of the ongoing season. Meanwhile, Aman Gupta talked about a viral video that showed a traffic policeman wearing an AC helmet that attracted eyeballs because it acted as a huge relief for him under the sun. JARSH founders highlighted that the helmet belonged to their creation.
Namita Thapar, the MD of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, was the first to make an offer. She offered Rs. 50 lakh for 2% equity coupled with a unique additional stipulation—a 1% royalty until her initial investment was recouped. It was Ritesh Agarwal who proposed the next offer. The Shark mentioned that he was willing to invest Rs 1 crore but at 3% equity. In response to this competitive move, Namita then proposed 1.5% equity instead.
Meanwhile, Aman Gupta offered Rs. 50 lakh for 2% equity and later modified it to 1.5% equity. Further, Peyush Bansal also joined the battle with an offer of Rs. 1 crore for 3% equity, thereby matching what Ritesh offered. A few moments later, Namita and Peyush decided to team up, presenting a combined offer of Rs. 1 crore for 3% equity. However, it was ultimately Aman Gupta's strategic decision to adjust his equity offer to 1.5% that led the pitchers to secure a deal with him.
