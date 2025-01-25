Shark Tank India 4: Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal clash; latter loses cool at pitchers: ‘the highest form of disrespect’

Shark Tank India, a platform where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to top business leaders, witnessed an intense moment in the latest episode of its fourth season. The drama unfolded during a pitch by Rosha, a wireless lamp brand founded by childhood friends Kawardeep Singh, Gaurav Tikiya, and Shivam Diwan.

The trio presented India's first portable and rechargeable lighting brand, offering over 100 designs and planning to expand into solar wireless lamps. Their pitch? Rs 60 lakhs for 1% equity at a Rs 60 crore valuation. With half their products manufactured in India, they highlighted endorsements from celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and shared a personal anecdote about Aman Gupta's mother, who had purchased one of their lamps.

During the discussions, Anupam Mittal questioned the entrepreneurs about their unique selling proposition and emphasis on profitability in the B2B segment. While the Sharks praised the product design, Namita Thapar expressed skepticism about the valuation and business model.

Anupam offered Rs 60 lakhs for 3% equity, with a 1.5% royalty on sales until he recovered 1.5 times his investment. He later teamed up with Ritesh Agarwal, raising the equity ask to 4%. Meanwhile, Aman Gupta countered with Rs 60 lakhs for 2% equity and 1% royalty, which Anupam quickly matched.

When Namita backed out of the deal, labeling the offers as “exploitation,” Anupam countered sharply, saying, “Exploitation is when you sit on a tank and don’t give an offer.” The argument between the two escalated, with Namita criticizing the terms and Anupam defending them.

The tension peaked when the pitchers suggested Aman could take the deal solo. Anupam, visibly angered, declared, I am out of this deal. Baar baar tum bol rahe ho respect, but you are coming back with an offer that Aman can do alone which is the highest form of disrespect. Abhi tu free mein bhi de dega na equity mereko nahi chahiye. (You keep talking about respect, but you are coming back with an offer Aman can do alone, which is the highest form of disrespect. Even if you offer me equity for free now, I don't want it)" Eventually, Ritesh and Aman proposed Rs 60 lakhs for 5% equity with a 2% royalty. After some back-and-forth, the deal reverted to Anupam's original terms, but without his participation.

The pitchers ultimately sealed the deal with Shark Tank India 4 judges Aman and Ritesh, calling them their dream team.

