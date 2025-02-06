Shark Tank India 4: Namita Thapar refuses joint deal with Anupam Mittal; latter tells pitchers, ‘I’ll tear...’

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 4 was packed with drama as entrepreneurs Rahul Tyagi and Samiksha Yadav pitched their unique product—India’s first undergarment liquid wash designed for hand laundry. They sought Rs 50 lakh for 2.5% equity, valuing their company at ₹20 crore. However, the Sharks were not easily convinced.

Anupam Mittal, one of the Sharks, questioned the need for such a product, stating that the market already has several detergents with similar claims. Rahul explained that their formula was different, but Aman Gupta raised concerns about its positioning, wondering if it was truly a new category or just another detergent.

The pitch took an interesting turn when Anupam and Namita Thapar criticized the way it was presented. They felt the duo should have focused on the serious issue of women’s hygiene rather than introducing the product with humor. “There are many detergent options, including clean and green ones. Why are you complicating this?” Anupam asked. Namita added, “You started your pitch with humor, but vaginal infections are a major concern. You should have led with that instead.”

When Peyush Bansal asked who the CEO was, Samiksha confidently answered, “I am.” Peyush then questioned, “Why are you the CEO?” Before she could respond, Namita jumped in with, “Why not?” Samiksha’s firm reply, “Because I deserve to be the CEO,” won applause from Aman, Namita, and Anupam. Rahul backed her up.

Advertisement

Impressed by their conviction, Anupam made an offer of ₹50 lakh for 5% equity. Meanwhile, Namita and Aman teamed up to offer ₹50 lakh for 6%. The entrepreneurs tried negotiating a joint deal with all three Sharks, but Namita refused. That’s when Anupam upped the pressure, saying, “I’ll agree at 4%, but if you don’t decide now, I’ll tear the cheque.”

The tension was high, but after a quick discussion, Rahul and Samiksha accepted Anupam’s offer on Shark Tank India 4.