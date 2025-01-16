Shark Tank India 4: Not dad, but Anupam Mittal's daughter calls him using THIS Gen-Z lingo, and we can all relate

Shark Tank India 4 has so far featured numerous interesting pitches, proving how smartly India is transforming into an innovative nation. In the latest episode of the show, a father and daughter duo left the judges impressed but not enough to seek an investment. During the pitch, Anupam Mittal shared that her daughter used to call him 'bro,' and she refers to him as her 'dude.' The light-hearted revelation shows the fun and loving camaraderie they both share.

Vinish Arya and Angel Arya appeared on the stage seeking an investment of Rs 80 lakh for 2% equity in their company, Go Devi. The online fashion brand wowed the Sharks with its innovative recollection, and they praised the pitchers' entrepreneurial spirit. During the pitch, the Aryas mentioned taking various risks to develop the brand and maintain its sustainability.

When Angel addressed her father, Vinish, as 'bro,' Anupam Mittal landed a humorous reply. The founder of Shaadi.com said, "My daughter used to call me bro; now she says, No, bro. Now, its dude. So I have graduated now."

Take a look at one of the promos for Shark Tank India 4 here:

Further, Anupam opted out and highlighted that their risky approach towards the brand was dangerous. Meanwhile, Peyush Bansal shared his insights, suggesting that the duo should seek a strong co-founder to help steer their venture toward a more efficient and successful turnaround. Apart from Anupam and Peyush, the other Sharks also opted out.

Advertisement

The Sharks offered constructive feedback, urging the entrepreneurs to refine their business model. Ultimately, Go Devi did not secure any deals during this pitch.

Shark Tank India 4 airs exclusively on SONY LIV, with new episodes premiering Monday to Friday from 8 PM onwards. The show started on January 6, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal calls influencer Gaurav Taneja a ‘terrible entrepreneur’; here’s why his impressive pitch couldn’t secure deal