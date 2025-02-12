Shark Tank India 4: Pitcher Ashutosh Kumar wants only Rs 10 from sharks, says 'I'm not here for money'; here's WHY

Shark Tank India Season 4, the popular business reality show, is one of the best reality programs that educate and inform viewers about business insights. Entrepreneurs pitch their brands to the Sharks in hopes of securing investments. However, while most contestants seek funding, a never-before-seen moment is set to unfold in tonight’s episode of Shark Tank India 4.

Ashutosh Kumar, the founder of Offmint, returns to the Tank as the only entrepreneur to have pitched twice with different brands. Unlike his previous appearance, Ashutosh makes his boldest move yet—asking for just Rs 10 for 1% equity, leaving the Sharks stunned.

"I'm not here for the money; I'm here to seek the Sharks' expertise as Guru Dakshina," Ashutosh states. "Being on Shark Tank India has been a life-changing experience, and through Offmint, I hope to honor my father’s memory."

Ashutosh’s journey is one of resilience and determination. Hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, he has faced immense personal and professional challenges, including betrayal by a former co-founder. However, the most life-altering moment came when his father tragically passed away in an accident—the very same day his previous pitch aired on Shark Tank India 2 .

Amidst his grief, he found strength in his family’s support and an unexpected ally: Rani Ahluwalia, a dedicated Shark Tank India fan from London who believed in his vision and invested in Offmint to help him rebuild. His story struck an emotional chord with the Sharks on Shark Tank India 4, who admired his perseverance and ambition.

