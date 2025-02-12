Shark Tank India 4: Pitcher lands 5-Shark deal after season 2 rejection; reveals losing his father the day he appeared on show

Shark Tank India 4 gives a platform to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses and secure deals from the Sharks. The latest episode (February 12) of the show saw an interesting pitch as a pitcher from Season 2 returned with a new business and moved the Sharks with his inspiring story. The Sharks were so impressed that they offered a 5-Shark deal.

Ashutosh Roy, the founder of Offmint, a high-fashion brand, asks the Sharks for just Rs 10 for 1% equity, leaving them stunned. He says that when he appeared in Season 2 of Shark Tank India, the Sharks motivated him so much and believed in him that it changed his life. He was there with another brand’s founder and failed to secure a deal.

While Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta failed to recognize him, Vineeta Singh remembered him. At that time, he didn’t hold equity in the brand they pitched for, and the Sharks urged him to fight for his rights and have a talk with the founder. After leaving the tank empty-handed, Ashutosh left and started his own brand.

Anupam Mittal asked him to share his story of founding the current brand, and the pitcher revealed he lost his father the same day he appeared on Shark Tank India 2. Getting emotional, he shared that it was the breaking point for him as he had to take responsibility for his family. The Sharks were moved to hear the story of the pitcher, who hails from Bihar. Aman Gupta expressed that he got goosebumps hearing his story.

Roy went on to explain the sales figures and statistics of the brand and revealed Rani Ahluwalia was the co-founder who invested Rs 5 Crore. He said he had the funds but needed the expertise of the Sharks; that’s why he asked for only Rs. 10.

While Namita Thapar was ready to proceed with a 5-Shark deal, Anupam Mittal had doubts. After questioning him about his brand’s USP and other factors, they agreed to offer one.

Ashutosh secured Rs 10 lakhs for 4% equity from the 5 Sharks— Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar.