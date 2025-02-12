Shark Tank India 4 Poll Result: Netizens miss THIS shark in current season; he's famous for viral 'doglapan' phrase

Shark Tank India is one such reality show that instantly created a buzz on the internet when the first season premiered. The first season was a breath of fresh air as the concept was very unique for Indian viewers, and the show was accepted with open arms. Shark Tank India 1, and the sharks on the show, received immense fame and attention. Now, as season 4 is on air, we asked the viewers which former sharks they miss the most from season 1 to season 3.

Pinkvilla conducted a poll and asked our viewers to vote for the shark they miss most in Shark Tank India Season 4. The nominated sharks for this poll are - Ashneer Grover, Radhika Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Amit Jain, Deepinder Goyal, and Ronnie Screwvala. The shark who won Pinkvilla's poll is Ashneer Grover. Grover received 50% of the votes, indicating that the audience misses him the most in Shark Tank India 4.

Take a look at Shark Tank India Poll Result:

While Ashneer is the most missed shark, Deepinder Goyal and Ghazal Alagh emerged as the second and third most-loved sharks on the business reality show. Deepinder received 22% votes, whereas Ghazal got 15% votes.

Speaking about Ashneer Grover, he was seen on Shark Tank India 1 and grabbed eyeballs due to his unfiltered opinions and comments. His statement 'Yeh sab doglapan hai' became instantly viral.

Shark Tank India Season 1 aired from December 20, 2021, to February 11, 2022. It featured Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh as sharks, aka judges. Since the show ended and Ashneer did not return in the further seasons.

Advertisement

Coming to Shark Tank India season 4, the current is on January 6, 2025. Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Vineeta Singh, Varun Dua, Kunal Bahl, and Viraj Bahl are the judges on the show.