Shark Tank India 4 POLL: Which judge from previous seasons do you miss most? Ashneer Grover, Radhika Gupta, Ghazal Alagh and more; VOTE

Shark Tank India has been an exciting reality show that instantly captured the audience's attention when it first aired in 2021. The fourth season of the business reality show features Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Ritesh Agarwal, Vineeta Singh, Varun Dua, Kunal Bahl, and Viraj Bahl.

Shark Tank India Season 1 aired from December 20, 2021, to February 11, 2022, and featured Ashneer Grover , Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh.

Shark Tank India Season 2 aired from January 2, 2023, to March 13, 2023, and featured Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar , Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Vineeta Singh.

Shark Tank India Season 3 aired from January 22, 2024, to March 31, 2024, and featured Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Radhika Gupta , Ritesh Agarwal, Ronnie Screwvala, Vineeta Singh, and Varun Dua.

Shark Tank India Season 4 premiered on January 6, 2025, and is currently airing. This season, many new sharks have joined the panel, while several from the previous season are missing.

With this in mind, Pinkvilla presents an exciting poll where audiences can express their opinions on which shark's absence they dislike the most. Vote for the shark from the previous season whom you miss seeing on Shark Tank India Season 4!

Which judge from previous seasons do you miss more? Vote now Ashneer Grover Ghazal Alagh Amit Jain Deepinder Goyal Radhika Gupta Ronnie Screwvala

Shark Tank India features a panel of renowned entrepreneurs, known as sharks, who invest their own money in promising businesses. Aspiring entrepreneurs get the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to the sharks, and if the judges are impressed, they invest in the start-ups.

Thanks to its successful concept and immense popularity, Shark Tank India returned after Season 1, and the fourth season is currently airing.

Let's find out which sharks receive the most votes and who is missed the most in Shark Tank India Season 4.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the result of this poll will be out on February 9 (Sunday).