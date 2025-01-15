Shark Tank India 4: Ritesh Agarwal reunites with his ex-employee; Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta shocked by his revelation about former’s ‘hidden temper’

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 had the Sharks talking about Ritesh Agarwal as Paurav, a former employee of the founder, pitched his innovative business idea. Besides his impressive pitch, it was his revelation about the Shark’s personality that stunned the other Sharks on the panel.

Alongside co-founder Shamin, Paurav presented their startup, Speed Kitchens, a “We Work for cloud kitchens.” Their concept offers brands shared kitchen spaces, easing logistical challenges for growing businesses. Notable clients already onboard include Haldiram’s, Chaayos, and Daryaganj.

The duo requested ₹2 crore for 3% equity, valuing their business at ₹66 crore. As Paurav delivered a compelling pitch, he revealed his stint at OYO during his career journey. This revelation sparked curiosity among the Sharks, especially Vineeta Singh, who couldn’t resist asking Ritesh Agarwal if he remembered Paurav. “I’ve seen him very closely,” Paurav admitted. This amused Ritesh, who took some time to figure out his responsibilities in the company.

However, what surprised everyone was Paurav’s comment about witnessing Ritesh’s “various moods and tempers.” Aman Gupta playfully teased, “Kuch toh gadbad hai Daya, (Something is wrong)” observing Paurav’s change in attitude while addressing Ritesh. He assured the Sharks, “I’ve seen his various moods and tempers, but there’s no gadbad.”

This surprised Vineeta Singh. She expressed disbelief, “Hum toh maan hi nahi sakte, (I can’t accept this),” hinting at Ritesh’s generally calm and composed public image.

The pitcher also revealed that after he left OYO, he lost touch with Ritesh. He stated that he tried to reach him to raise funds, but couldn’t get a response. Ritesh replied, “I can't tell you how happy I am seeing you here, there can’t be a better ambassador for OYO than you.”

Next, Ritesh gave a strong offer of ₹2 crore for 10% equity, with Azhar Iqubal offering to join him. Kunal Bahl was also impressed and offered ₹3 crore for 10%. After negotiations, the entrepreneurs struck a deal with the Sharks for ₹2 crore in exchange for 6% equity.

