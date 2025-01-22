Shark Tank India 4: Ritesh Agarwal sees himself in pitcher, offers grant over deal; Aman Gupta gives harsh reality check

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 4, Ayush Chauhan, the young founder of Dacby Technologies, took the stage to pitch his innovative business. Seeking ₹75 lakhs for 2.2% equity, Ayush valued his company at ₹34.09 crore. While the Sharks provided valuable feedback, the episode stood out for a heartfelt moment involving entrepreneur Ritesh Agarwal.

Ayush shared his financial struggles and personal sacrifices in running his startup. The revelation that he had only ₹4,000-₹5,000 in his account left the Sharks stunned. He also revealed that he takes pocket money from his parents. Despite his challenges, Ayush’s determination impressed everyone, including Namita Thapar, who turned to Ritesh Agarwal and remarked, “He reminds me of you, Ritesh.”

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO and one of the Sharks in the panelist, saw a reflection of his own journey in Ayush’s story. “Like Namita said, you do remind me of myself. I had no place to stay,” Ritesh said, calling him a fighter. While he declined to invest in Ayush’s business, he offered something unexpected—a personal grant.

“In our family office, we have a fellowship where we offer a grant and take no equity. We will offer you ₹10 lakhs. Don’t use it for your company. Use it to better your life, and I know you will do better in business,” Ritesh told Ayush, acknowledging the young entrepreneur’s resilience and spirit.

The other Sharks, including Namita and Anupam Mittal, applauded Ayush’s courage and determination. However, Aman Gupta offered a harsher critique, saying, “You are not a good entrepreneur. You are very raw. You are not cut out for business.” He highlighted what he viewed as a series of mistakes in Ayush’s journey, including leaving IIT, convincing friends to quit their jobs, and borrowing money from his family.

Despite not securing a deal, Ayush walked away with valuable advice, mentorship, and Ritesh’s generous grant.

