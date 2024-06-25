Shark Tank India 4: Show to return with new season soon; registration for pitchers officially begins

Shark Tank India is a show that provides a platform to aspiring entrepreneurs where they present their business ideas and seek investment to make their companies grow. The third season of the reality show wrapped up a few weeks ago, and now, the excitement about season 4 has delighted fans. Shark Tank India is returning with a new season, thereby promising more innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.

Not only this, the registration process for the pitchers has started, inviting them to pitch their ideas to a panel of seasoned investors, which is also known as 'Sharks.'

Makers release promo for Shark Tank India 4 registration

Taking to Shark Tank India's official social media handles, the makers posted a promo announcing the beginning of the registration process for pitchers. The clip mentioned, "Sirf dream job nahi, apne dream idea ke peeche bhaagega India (India will run after its dream idea, not just its dream job)."

The promo showed an individual trying all tactics to get promoted in the corporate world but failing to get appreciated in the office. Even after switching jobs and buttering his boss, nothing worked in his favor.

The short clip is posted with the caption, "Sirf dream job nahi, apne dream ke peeche bhaagega India! Register for Shark Tank India Season 4 now on Sony LIV! #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyLIV Promo written by: Neeraj Singh Directed by: Gajraj Rao Produced by: Code Red Films."

Have a look at the promo:

Recently, Anupam Mittal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "A li’l birdie tells me registrations for @sharktankindia S4 opening verrrryyy soon. Stop wastin ur time on uneven pitches & get urself ready for a pitch u can control."

Shark Tank India 4 judges

As of now, no announcement regarding the upcoming season's judges panel has been made. However, the audience is already expecting Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, and Peyush Bansal to be on the show as Sharks as they have been a part of Shark Tank India since its inception.

Last season, the makers introduced six new business tycoons to serve as the judges. They were Azhar Iqubal, Deepinder Goyal, Radhika Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, and Ronnie Screwvala.

