Shark Tank India 4: Shraddha Kapoor’s brand seeks investment on show; will it secure a deal?
In one of the upcoming episodes of Shark Tank India 4, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor's brand will appear to secure investment.
Shark Tank India 4 is a popular reality show that gives a platform to budding entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses and secure investment from a panel of investors. In one of the upcoming episodes, the panelists will see an exciting pitch from a brand owned by none other than, Shraddha Kapoor. However, the actress will not be in the tank to pitch.
A promo going around the internet shows Palmonas, a demi-fine jewelry brand, co-founded by Shraddha Kapoor will make its way to Shark Tank India 4 to secure investment. The co-founders, Pallavi Mohadikar and Amol Patwari will be on the show seeking funding for their jewellery brand.
The co-founders share, “Welcome to the world of demi-fine jewelry. With our third co-founder, Shraddha Kapoor, we are building India’s most loved demi-fine jewelry brand.” However, the sharks are curious as to why Shraddha didn’t join the other two co-founders for the pitch.
Aman Gupta questions, “Shraddha Kapoor didn’t come?” To which Pallavi replies, “She was very excited to come on the show. I told her, yeh tumhari expertise nahi hai (this is not your expertise),” leaving the sharks in splits.
For the unversed, this dialogue, “Ye meri expertise nahi hain, I’m out” has been said by Shark Namita Thapar so many times on the show that it sparked a meme fest online.
Meanwhile, talking about Shark Tank India 4, the entrepreneurs seen as sharks are Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO; Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart; Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics; Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, ACKO; Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce; and Viraj Bahl, Founder, and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.
‘Main poori raat so nahi pata agar…’ Anupam Mittal changes his mind, seals deal after saying no on Shark Tank India 4