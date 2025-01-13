Shark Tank India 4: Skincare brand pitchers lash out at Sharks Vineeta Singh and others for their hurtful comments

The latest season of Shark Tank India 4 has been making waves, but not all headlines are positive. Ashish and Aditi Jawa, the sibling duo behind Personal Touch Skincare, recently slammed Vineeta Singh and other Sharks for questioning the authenticity of their brand. The incident occurred during their pitch, where they asked for ₹1.2 crore for 1% equity in their business.

During the episode, Vineeta Singh accused the entrepreneurs of manipulating figures and doubted the legitimacy of their community of buyers. She found it hard to believe their claims about earning significant revenues and scaling their business by 11 times year-on-year. Despite showcasing their Shopify data to back their claims, the duo failed to secure a deal.

After the Shark Tank India 4 episode aired, Ashish and Aditi shared their side of the story in an Instagram video. Aditi expressed her disappointment, saying, “Going on Shark Tank India was a dream for us. Not getting a deal didn’t hurt as much as the way the Sharks treated us. They questioned our authenticity and called our community fake.”

Her brother Ashish added, “We worked hard over two years to build a loyal client base that feels like family. It’s disheartening that the Sharks couldn’t believe our achievements. We even shared confidential Shopify data to prove our growth.”

He stated that they were hurt as their PT family was called ‘fake’. In the video, they urged their community of loyal fans to start a campaign where they share their feedback on the brand tagging the Sharks to prove the brand’s worth.

The duo’s followers, whom they refer to as their PT family, have also stepped in to defend the brand. Many clients shared testimonials on social media to vouch for the company’s authenticity and quality products. Others showed their support in the comment section.

