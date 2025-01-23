Shark Tank India 4: THIS pitch makes Anupam Mittal recall carrying his cousin's foot in bag after latter lost it in train accident; know more

Shark Tank India 4 is not merely a show for entrepreneurs to seek investment but a platform for startups and innovation to grow. In the latest episode, Nimish Mehra and Cyril Joe Baby appeared to explain their vision behind developing the FUPRO brand. With an aim to provide affordable solutions to people, FUPRO specializes in creating high-tech prosthetic products. During the pitch, Shark Anupam Mittal recalled how his cousin lost his foot in an accident.

The pitch started with the founder explaining their developed model and mentioned transforming around 15000 lives with their products. FUPRO has 20 creative products to offer, among which five have been patented under their name. As Sharks enquire about their competition and the factors that make FUPRO a different and standout initiative, pitchers ask for Rs 60 lakh in exchange for 1% equity.

Nimish and Cyril claimed that their company's products are 50-80% cheaper than most foreign brands while 10-15% cheaper than Indian competitors. The founders also said that they did not compromise on quality. Cyril also explained how losing a body part causes disturbance in blood circulation, inviting secondary diseases.

Listening to the same, Anupam Mittal shared a heartbreaking incident, saying, "My cousin came under a train and lost his hand and foot. Unfortunately, I was carrying his feet in a bar if it was possible to fix, but then he underwent prosthetics. What you said, I just want to validate it. These are very real problems."

Furthermore, Anupam mentioned that he would do further research about his condition and expressed interest in staying in touch with the FUPRO founders to help his cousin get treatment.

Talking about the deal, Kunal Bahl offered Rs 2 crore in exchange for 10% equity but also put a condition that the capitulation would have to be changed, which the founders did not agree to. Aman Gupta offered Rs 60 lakh for 3% equity. Ritesh Agarwal and Namita Thapar came together and offered Rs 60 lakh in exchange for 5%. Finally, Ritesh, Namita, and Aman decided to invest Rs 60 lakh in exchange for 4%, and the deal was secured.

