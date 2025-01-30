Shark Tank India 4: Vineeta Singh and Kunal Bahl’s batchmates secure first all-Shark deal of the season
In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4, viewers witnessed a historic all-Shark deal comprising Aman Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal.
The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 brought a unique twist when the pitchers turned out to be old batchmates of Sharks Vineeta Singh and Kunal Bahl. The episode featured an exciting pitch from Sahil Vohra and Isha Chadha Vohra, founders of a healthy breakfast brand offering convenient options like chilla batters and sprouts. Their mission? To simplify morning routines with nutritious, easy-to-make meals.
Sahil and Isha entered the tank seeking Rs 50 lakh for 2% equity. They invited Aman Gupta to test their chilla batter by cooking one himself. As Aman struggled with the process, Anupam Mittal jokingly remarked, "You’re trying to make it idiot-proof as well!" Aman, not one to hold back, responded, "Tameez se." After a few attempts, Aman finally managed to make a chilla and quipped, "Bhagwan kasam, pehli baar kuch banaya hai maggi chhod ke."
The Sharks were impressed by the product’s taste and quality. Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal particularly appreciated the sprouts, while Kunal Bahl raised concerns about sodium levels. The founders assured the panel that their products maintain an extended shelf life without preservatives.
As the conversation shifted to the pitchers’ backgrounds, Sahil revealed he studied at DPS RK Puram, the same school as Vineeta, Kunal, and Aman. He was in the same batch as Vineeta and Kunal in 2001. Kunal, amused, noted, "1,000 bacche graduate hote hain," implying the vast number of students in each batch.
The discussion then moved to market strategy, unit economics, and funding plans. Sahil mentioned they aimed to raise Rs 4 crore in this round. Aman initiated the bidding with an offer of Rs 1 crore for 5% equity. Vineeta and Peyush each offered Rs 50 lakh for 2.5% equity, while Anupam matched Aman’s offer. Kunal, however, wanted to take the entire round himself, proposing Rs 2 crore for 10% equity and Rs 4 crore for 20% equity. Anupam matched his offer.
Sahil then suggested involving all five Sharks in the deal. After discussions, the Sharks collectively proposed Rs 2 crore for 12.5% or Rs 4 crore for 25% equity. The founders negotiated and secured a deal at Rs 4 crore for 22.22% equity—the first all-Shark deal of the Shark Tank India season 4.
