Shark Tank India 4: Vineeta Singh calls pitchers’ arrangement ‘jhol’; Anupam Mittal bashes them for their remark

Shark Tank India, a popular business reality show now in its fourth season on Sony LIV, continues to captivate viewers with its mix of innovative pitches and high-stakes negotiations. In a recent episode, a husband-wife duo from Jaipur, Aastha and Radesh, found themselves at the center of drama while pitching their silver jewelry brand, Shyle.

Aastha and Radesh, married for nine years, started their jewelry business in 2017 with an initial investment of ₹7 lakh. They avoided seeking external funding, worried about financial risks, and instead focused on steady growth. Today, their brand offers products in 17 categories.

Their lively pitch impressed the panel of sharks with its energy, extensive product range, and competitive pricing. The couple even shared amusing stories about their marriage, adding a personal touch to their presentation.

Things took a serious turn when shark Vineeta Singh questioned their business setup. She discovered that the company was still registered as a sole proprietorship under Aastha’s name, while Radesh earned ₹1.5 lakh per month as a consultant. The couple explained that the arrangement helped with tax optimization, but Vineeta criticized it, calling it a “jhol.” She also raised concerns about their low customer retention rate.

The couple sought ₹70 lakh for 1% equity in their business. Namita Thapar and Ritesh Agarwal teamed up to offer ₹70 lakh for 1.5% equity, along with a 1% royalty until the investment was recovered. Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal proposed ₹1.4 crore for a 5% stake.

During negotiations, tensions rose when Anupam Mittal overheard Radesh saying “baad mein dekh lenge (we’ll see later)”. Though the couple denied making the remark, it angered both Anupam and Vineeta. Anupam called the statement “absolutely unacceptable,” and Vineeta warned the couple about the potential damage to their reputation if they backed out of a royalty agreement.

In the end, the couple accepted Namita and Ritesh’s revised offer of ₹70 lakh for 1.5% equity with a reduced royalty of 0.5%. After the deal, the couple was overheard saying they were not interested in Anupam’s offer.

