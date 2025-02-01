Shark Tank India 4: Vineeta Singh tells pitcher no panelist will give them offer; THIS Shark proves her wrong

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 4 featured an exciting pitch from WomenLikeU, a vacation clothing brand designed for Indian body types. Founders Abu Zoheib Jilani and Shrijal Dave from Bengaluru impressed the Sharks with their innovative body type calculator, which helps customers choose outfits that complement their figures.

The brand, which started with swimwear and later expanded to dresses and co-ord sets, has already served over 40,000 customers. Their vision is to become a one-stop fashion destination in the next five years. Seeking investment, they asked for ₹1 crore in exchange for 2% equity.

Vineeta Singh, a Shark and consumer brand expert, was initially interested in the brand, even revealing that she had purchased and loved one of their swimsuits. However, she strongly disliked the brand name and logo, calling them unappealing. She offered ₹1 crore for 3% equity, plus a 2% royalty until ₹1.5 crore was recouped—but only if the founders agreed to change the brand name and logo.

The Shark said, “I hate the brand name, logo, and the spelling of 'U.' The designs and prints are so premium. If you use such... I'm sorry to say, but if the name sounds so cheap with the spelling of 'U' like this, it creates a bit of dissonance for the consumer. My suggestion is that Waves by Shrijal makes it seem like it's a premium brand. I'll give you an offer, which you may not like because I don't think anyone else will give you an offer.”

Advertisement

Anupam Mittal opted out, citing confusion over the brand’s positioning. Meanwhile, Aman Gupta showed interest and offered ₹1 crore for 3% equity, with a 2% royalty until ₹1 crore was recouped. The founders took a moment to discuss and returned with a counteroffer, asking both Aman and Vineeta to join in. However, Vineeta refused to invest unless they agreed to rebrand, leading her to back out.

In the end, Zoheib and Shrijal sealed the deal with Aman Gupta on his original terms, securing ₹1 crore while keeping their brand identity intact.