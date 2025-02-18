Shark Tank India 4: Vineeta Singh thanks pitchers on behalf of all women; latter secures deal double the original ask

Today’s episode (February 18) of Shark Tank India 4 saw three equally interesting pitches. The first pitch impressed all Sharks because the founders are making an impact in society– three men working toward a common problem faced by women everywhere, menstruation. HealthFab, founded by 3 men from different parts of the country pitched their company’s product, period panties. They ask for 1 crore rupees for 3% equity.

After stepping into the tank, the trio shares that they aim to make period comfortable, and the period panties, designed for comfort reduce the need for frequent pad changes. All 5 sharks were impressed by the founders' passion. After seeing the product demo, Vineeta Singh folded her hand and told the pitchers, “Thank you bhai, on behalf of all women. You are doing a great job.”

The Sharks questioned them further about the market size, competition, and sales. The pitchers stated that there would be other renowned brands in this sector, but they cannot match the quality they are providing. The sales figures of the last 5 years also impressed the Sharks and Aman Gupta questioned, “Why didn’t you come to Shark Tank India in the previous seasons?”

The pitchers reveal that they applied in the third season, but couldn't get in. After initial interaction, Vineeta Singh readily gave them an offer– Rs 50 lakhs for 1.75% and Rs 50 lakhs debt for 9% interest.

Next, Peyush Bansal also asked a series of questions to understand their vision and motivation for the brand. He stated, “I love your humility and that you are trying to create an impact.” He offered their original ask. Namita Thapar backed out after sharing constructive feedback.

Aman Gupta also praised the founders and came forward wiith a combined offer with Vineeta Singh– Rs 1 crore for 3%. Anupam Mittal expressed that he believes this brand will be a global company, but he didn’t offer since there were already 2 good offers. However, Aman Gupta asked him to join, and they could increase the amount.

After further interaction, the pitchers requested all 4 Sharks to come together. Anupam shared the final deal– 2 crores for 7%, which the pitchers accepted.