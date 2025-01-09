Shark Tank India 4: What made Aman Gupta tell Vineeta Singh, ‘Fire your team immediately’? Find out

It has only been a few days since Shark Tank India returned to Sony LIV, and it has already caused quite a stir. From arguments between the Sharks to mind-blowing deals, viewers have witnessed it all. The second episode featured an exceptional pitch that impressed the Sharks. However, it also led to Aman Gupta making a remark about Vineeta Singh’s company.

The pitch came from Mayur, an entrepreneur from Gujarat, who presented his lehenga brand. He asked for ₹1 crore in funding in exchange for 2% equity, valuing his brand at ₹50 crore. The Sharks were impressed by the figures of Mayur’s brand, but it was his social media presence that truly blew their minds.

Mayur's brand boasts a combined total of 3 million followers across YouTube and Instagram. During his presentation, Mayur revealed that his most viral Reel had garnered 47 million views. Namita was stunned. “Is he serious?” she exclaimed, asking Ritesh to physically verify the claim. Ritesh got up from his chair, walked over to the display screen, and was surprised to learn that Mayur’s claims were, in fact, true.

The Sharks asked Mayur who managed his social media, and they were astonished to learn that he handled everything by himself. Aman Gupta turned to Vineeta Singh and quipped, “Fire your team immediately.” Namita added, “I have an entire team that handles my content, a second team that makes videos, and a third team that strategizes. We even have agencies! And here you are, doing everything yourself—and you’ve been doubling your revenue because of it. You went from ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore to ₹17 crore. Superb.”

Despite his impressive achievements, Mayur couldn’t close a deal. Vineeta Singh remarked that she found his operation “not investable” at the moment, even though he was projecting revenue of ₹17 crore for the year. Namita also hesitated to invest because Mayur didn’t have a second-in-command to manage operations in his absence.

However, Ritesh Agarwal and Kunal Nahl showed interest and offered Mayur a deal for ₹1 crore in exchange for 5% equity. Aman excused himself from the negotiations and took on the role of mediator.