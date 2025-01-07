Shark Tank India 4: Who is the richest Shark in panel this season? It’s not Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta or Namita Thapar
Shark Tank India 4 premiered on January 6 with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar, among others, in the panel.
The much-awaited Shark Tank India Season 4 premiered yesterday, sparking excitement among fans of entrepreneurship and innovation. The show, known for its inspiring business pitches and entertaining panel of investors, welcomed a new addition this season, Kunal Bahl, along with the returning Sharks: Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, and Vineeta Singh. While all of them boast impressive portfolios, do you know who is the richest of all?
Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, has quickly become the talk of the show as he holds the title of the richest Shark on the panel. After appearing in the previous season, he garnered immense popularity owing to his humble personality. At just 30 years old, he boasts a staggering net worth of ₹16,000 crore, making him one of the youngest billionaires in India. He was also featured in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list for Asia, highlighting his achievements in the business world.
During the premiere episode, a discussion among the Sharks brought attention to Ritesh's wealth. Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, joked, "Ab kya Sharks mein bhi ameer-gareeb hai (Now, Sharks will also be rich and poor)."
Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, added humor with his witty remark, "Mujhe lagta tha main world famous hoon... Ritesh se paiso mein aur business mein kaise compare karein (I thought I was world famous... but who to compare with RRitesh in terms of wealth and business?)."
Returning sharks of this season's panel include Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO). Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce, is the new face of Shark Tank India 4.
