Shark Tank India 4’s Anupam Mittal and Ritesh Agarwal’s tweet exchange makes netizens say ‘Unexpected collab of the year’
Shark Tank India 4's judges Anupam Mittal and Ritesh Agarwal recently interacted on X and it sparked collaboration hopes between the two entrepreneurs.
Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh have returned to the Shark Tank India 4 panel, joined by Kunal Bahl. The show kicked off on January 6. Recently, we witnessed a lively exchange on Twitter between the two fan-favorite Sharks, Mittal and Agarwal, discussing potential collaboration.
A few days back, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com tweeted, “Ab toh @ShaadiDotCom par ‘OYO’ discount code banta hai. Whatsay @riteshagar?” This was the entrepreneur’s reaction to OYO’s revised guidelines prohibiting unmarried couples from checking into its hotels in Meerut.
Read Anupam Mittal's tweet below:
Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of OYO Rooms agreed with Mittal’s suggestion as he wrote, “Great suggestion @AnupamMittal Anything that encourages having a jeevansaathi!”
Read Ritesh Agarwal's tweet below:
This sparked a hope of collaboration between Shaadi.com and OYO rooms. Mittal also replied to the netizens in the comment section. He also suggested that they should consider a lottery system in which couples who met on the matrimonial site get a free stay at some of OYO's premium properties.
Some users took hilarious digs at the tweet exchange. One comment reads, “We got Shaadi.com and OYO collaboration before GTA6, unexpected collab of the year.” Another wrote, “This shows the power of collaboration, industry leaders leading this inspires the ecosystem.” “You both should start a honeymoon package,” wrote another.
Talking about Shark Tank India 4, it premiered on January 6 on Sony LIV. Returning sharks of this season's panel include Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO). Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and the Promoter of Unicommerce, is the new face of Shark Tank India 4.
