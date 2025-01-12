Shark Tank India 4's Anupam Mittal drops WITTY post reacting to L&T chief's 'stare at your wife' comment

The question of how many hours one should work has become a debated topic on social media. This ongoing discussion was sparked initially by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who proposed a 70-hour work week. Recently, the discussion took a new turn after SN Subrahmanyan, the Chairman of Larsen & Toubro made a provocative remark. Subrahmanyan suggested that employees should work 90 hours a week—including Sundays.

This comment has made him receive lots of backlash, igniting a wave of criticism. Recently, Anupam Mittal also shared a witty post replying to the same. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "But sir, if husband and wife don’t look at each other, how will we remain the most populous country in the world."

Take a look at his tweet:

Mittal's witty jab quickly triggered a flood of hilarious and sarcastic reactions from netizens. Anupam's response comes after Subrahmanyan was queried about L&T’s policy regarding a six-day workweek. Replying to the same, he expressed regret over not making his employees work on Sundays and mentioned that he dedicates that day to work.

However, what sparked an intense debate was Subrahmanyan's comment questioning the value of time off. He said, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working.”

Talking about Anupam Mittal, he is currently seen as one of the Sharks in the reality show Shark Tank India 4 and is the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com. The show airs new episodes from Monday to Friday on SONY LIV at 8 PM.

