Shark Tank India 4’s special episode featuring Jeet Adani aims to empower differently-abled entrepreneurs
Shark Tank India 4 will air a special episode where Jeet Adani will appear to support specially-abled entrepreneurs.
Shark Tank India has become a platform for budding entrepreneurs to turn their business dreams into reality. Known for its inspiring stories and game-changing investments, the show is now set to break new ground with a special episode focused on inclusivity and innovation.
Titled Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special, this initiative aims to support entrepreneurs who are either specially abled or working to empower them. The episode will highlight groundbreaking ideas designed to improve accessibility and foster progress in this space.
Leading the charge in this initiative is Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, who also oversees key sectors like defense, petrochemicals, and digital transformation within the Adani Group. Expressing his enthusiasm, he stated, “There is potential to disrupt this space. We need more passionate people to create solutions for problems faced by those who are specially abled. I am excited to partner with Shark Tank India and support entrepreneurs to help bring about this change, in whatever way possible.”
Entries for this special episode are open until February 15, 2025, after which shortlisted pitches will be featured in an exclusive segment. This initiative aims to mentor and fund ideas that drive disability-inclusive entrepreneurship and innovation.
Gateway to Shark Tank – Divyang Special will soon stream exclusively on Sony LIV, bringing powerful stories of determination and change.
The entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India Season 4 are Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar - Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and Group CEO, OYO; Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart; Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics; Varun Dua - Founder and CEO, ACKO; Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce; and Viraj Bahl - Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
Shark Tank India 4: Aman Gupta questions pitcher’s motivation ‘Aap ayein kyun? Marketing karne?’ Read full story