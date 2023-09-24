Shark Tank India BTS: Namita Thapar shares dancing videos post pack-up; says, 'Today we got...'

Shark Tank India is one of it's kind business reality show wherein budding entrepreneurs can pitch their ideas and get investments from various investors. The previous seasons of the show received rave reviews and were widely watched by the viewers. The makers of the show are back with the third edition of the show which promises more innovative business ideas. Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain will yet again be a part of the show as investors while Rahul Dua will continue being a host. As the team wrapped up the first-day shoot of the project, investor Namita Thappar shared a glimpse of post-pack-up scenes from the sets of the show.

Namita Thapar shares a fun dancing video from Shark Tank 3 sets

While the show is all about business and the investors look serious most of the time, the behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by Namita on social media have a different story to tell. Thappar shared a video in which the four rather serious investors danced their hearts out on the sets of the project. They shook their legs on the popular Jhumka song from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Namita wrote, "We lead complex & stressful lives, Shark Tank India is not just a great platform for me to learn & contribute but also to have fun with dear friends. Today we got done with our first shoot weekend & had a blast on & off the set. My newfound love for dancing is thx to a friend who keeps nudging me to step out of my comfort zone & Sneha, a lovely friend who I dance with every weekend .. perfect workout for my body & soul !

Shark Tank India's previous seasons

The first season of the show had popular reality TV star Rannvijay Singha donning the hat of a host while Ashneer Grover was one of the investors. Ashneer's way of interacting with the entrepreneurs gained a lot of attention. However, Ashneer and Rannvijay weren't a part of the second season of the show. Rahul Dua took over as the host in the second season and has been retained for the third installment as well.

ALSO READ: Barsaatein: Ahead of Simba Nagpal's entry, Kushal Tandon calms fan wars, says ' Don't degrade...'