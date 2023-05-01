Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri make 4 SHOCKING revelations from struggling days

Shark Tank India season 1 fame and former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, has been in the limelight post his stint in the business reality show. During his stint in Shark Tank India, grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions and is lauded by many for his unfiltered attitude. Not only his professional life, but his personal life has also been quite an interesting journey and has been full of struggles.

Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Jain, and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. For the uninformed, Ashneer met Madhuri while they were both taking coaching lessons in Delhi. They have been married for nearly 17 years and have two children. Now, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain recently appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's chat show 'Couple of Things.'

During the conversation, Ashneer and Madhuri spilled beans on their love story and how they struggled when they lived in a 1bhk apartment in Mumbai. The couple also revisited their 1bhk apartment along with Amrita and Anmol and made some shocking revelations. When Ashneer and Madhuri reached their old house with Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, Madhuri revealed how Ashneer brought vegetables while coming home and how they adjusted in a 1bhk apartment.

Ashneer and Madhuri sat on the floor and ate food:

Showing around the house, Madhuri Jain recalled, “We didn’t have a table. We used to sit on the floor and eat. We used to buy one piece of furniture a month with our salaries.” Once Ashneer had won a Rs 12 lakh bike in an office lucky draw, and Madhuri asked him what are the other prizes. She shared, “Ashneer said there is LCD TV. I told him to get the TV because I wouldn’t have let him ride that bike.”

Madhuri drops the truth bomb:

While recalling special moments about their 1bhk apartment, Ashneer reveals, “Kuch special nahi tha. There was just one bathroom.” Madhuri then smiles as she drops a truth bomb and said, “Hum dono saath mein nahate the. There was just one bathroom and office jaane ka time bhi hota tha. Ashneer’s sister Asheema was also visiting us back then and she was shocked as we disappeared together."

Madhuri's complicated pregnancy:

Madhuri and Ashneer had a complicated first pregnancy and the doctor advised them to terminate the child as there was a problem. Madhuri shared, “Ashneer and I were ready to have a baby. And when you are ready to have a baby and the doctor advised us to terminate the baby, it was depressing. You don’t have the will but there is no option and you have to do it.”

Ashneer is emotional:

When Anmol asked Madhuri if Ashneer cries, Maduri quickly replied, "He cries. He cries a lot. Meri shaadi ki vidaai mei Ashneer roya tha. Mei toh royi thi but Ashneer roya tha. Ashneer apne behen ki shaadi mei bhi bohot roya tha. But meri shaadi mei Ashneer muje roo roo ke chup kara rha tha."

Speaking about Shark Tank India 1, the season aired on 20 December 2021 and went off the air on 4 February 2022.

