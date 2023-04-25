Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover falls in trouble for liking Mouni Roy's bikini pics; Here's what happened

Shark Tank India season 1 fame and former co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, never fails to make headlines owing to his controversial comments. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions and is lauded by many for his unfiltered attitude. Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain, and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. For the uninformed, Ashneer met Madhuri while they were both taking coaching lessons in Delhi. They have been married for nearly 17 years and have two children.

Ashneer and Madhuri on Amrita and Anmol's chat show:

Now, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain recently appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's chat show 'Couple of Things.' During the conversation, Ashneer and Madhuri spilled beans on their love story. The Shark Tank India fame also discussed his new book Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups which was out in December 2022. While talking to Amrita and Anmol, Ashneer recalled how his relationship with Madhuri started and the businessman also revealed that he's actually afraid of his wife.

Ashneer Grover reveals why he unfollowed Mouni Roy:

Recalling a recent incident, Ashneer Grover said, "I get very scared. One day, I liked a photo of Mouni Roy. I follow very few people on Instagram, around 60 people. In that, I was following Mouni Roy too. Mouni had shared a picture in bikini. I liked it." Ashneer's wife, Madhuri Jain, interrupted and asked, "Is it worth liking?" Amrita Rao pointed out that Ashneer said that he used to follow Mouni. Ashneer added, "I came home and she (Madhuri) was sitting there angry. I didn't know what I did. I didn't do anything." Madhuri then explained that it wasn't that he had liked it. She had questioned Ashneer, "She's in a bikini, why did you like it?" This revelation left Amrita Rao and Anmol in splits.

Watch a glimpse of their conversation here-

Ashneer Grover's journey in Shark Tank India 1:

Ashneer Grover was a judge aka shark in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses.

