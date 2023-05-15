Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover takes a jibe at BharatPe's management; Here's why

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover needs no long introduction. He is one of the prominent names in the business world and came to the limelight after his appearance in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India. Ashneer is known for being vocal about his opinions and thoughts and often receives mixed reactions for his behavior. Now, Ashneer has criticized BharatPe's chairman Rajnish Kumar through his tweet. Ashneer claimed that as BharatPe's comments are switched off, investors are not able to get feedback from customers.

Since Ashneer and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, are ousted, the two sides have been embroiled in an ugly fight and controversy. A few hours ago, Ashneer tweeted, "BharatPe is special ! It’s management under Rajnish Kumar is a class act (will become management case study). India has 106 Unicorns - BharatPe is the only one which has switched OFF it’s comments section across Twitter / LinkedIn / Instagram (all social media) for 15 months now.

Further, he wrote, "It’s the ONLY FinTech or startup in the WORLD to switch off social media ever since I left (1 Mar 2022). Try it for yourself to comment. Aisa kaun karta hai bhai ? Basically dhande ki lagi hui hai - but investors / junta tak kuchh pahuch hi nahi rahi customer voice and reality on ground."

Taking a jibe at Rajnish Kumar, on May 14, Grover had tweeted," After stupendous success of Doglapan - The Book, I am now creating: Doglapan - The Board (err bored) Game. A game of corporate ‘Ranjish’ ! It’s a combination of Chess and Monopoly. It’ll be an ode to the number 81 (get the reference huh huh ?) - It’ll be played on 9x9 grid (81 squares) - It’ll be priced at ₹810 - You’ll have to shout (suck-oh-yeah) before every move - Currency will be in denominations of ₹81 crores All FIRed up for this !!"

Complaint registered against Ashneer and his family:

These latest tweets come after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a first information report (FIR) against Ashneer and his family based on a complaint filed by the fintech company. The accused in the FIR include Ashneer’s brother Deepak Gupta, former head of procurement at BharatPe, Madhuri’s brother Shewetank Jain, and father Suresh Jain. Eight counts of serious cognizable criminal offenses have been registered against them and if found guilty, the accused could face up to 10 years in jail. BharatPe welcomed the move by the EOW and said that Grover has been running a vicious and malicious campaign against the company, its board, and its employees.

