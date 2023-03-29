Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover's father passes away at the age of 70

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover's father Ashok Grover passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 70. Taking to Instagram, Ashneer broke the sad news of his father's demise with his followers.

He shared a photo of his father along with a note.

"Bye Papa. Love you ! Take Care of Papaji, Badi Mummy, Nanaji and Naniji in heaven. Ashok Grover (S/o Nand Lal Grover)

04.08.1953 - 28.03.2023", the post read.

Several celebrities have given their condolences as soon as the post went viral. Sunil Grover commented "prayers" in his reply.

Amrita Rao’s husband RJ Anmol commented, “Very sad to Hear this Ashneer bhai a son to lose his father… his 1st hero is the deepest Loss. Myself and Amrita stand by You, Madhuri and your family in this time of grief. He will Continue to be Your Guiding Light … May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

Ashneer and his wife Madhuri visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi a few weeks back. He posted a picture with his wife captioning the image, "Saturday night out at Kashi Vishwanath Temple . Amazing temple and chants of Shayana Aarti transcend you to another world !".

About Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover came to the limelight when he became one of the judges in the popular reality show Shark Tank India along with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Peeyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh. He became popular among the viewers because of his angry attitude.

But Grover was not a part of the 2nd season of the show and Amit Jain replaced him as the new judge. But he manages to stay connected to his fans through social media where he has loyal followers who never fail to support him.

He wrote a book which is titled 'Doglapan' which used to be his favourite one-liner during his Shark Tank days.

ALSO READ: Why did former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover say he doesn't 'need a show anymore'? Find out