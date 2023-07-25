Shark Tank India fame Ghazal Alagh's story with Varun is straight out of Bollywood film

Shark Tank India was one of the most popular reality shows in the Indian television industry. The show came as a breath of fresh air among the usual loud and overdramatic reality shows that are far from reality. Shark Tank India was an official remake of the American reality show Shark Tank America. The show focused on the lives of aspiring entrepreneurs who pitched their ideas to the sharks or judges of the show, who were none other than successful business tycoons. These investors had the opportunity to invest in the entrepreneurs' ideas, thereby fulfilling their dreams.

Even the personal life stories of the Sharks are worth hearing apart from their business tales. Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of the cosmetics brand Mama Earth, was one of the judges in Shark Tank India season 2. Recently, the businesswoman sat down for an interview with RJ Anmol and his wife Amrita Rao, along with her husband and partner Varun Alagh. The power couple narrated their love story, marriage, family, and their eventual journey as business partners.

Ghazal Alagh opens up on her love story and marriage with Varun Alagh

In an exclusive interview with RJ Anmol and his wife, Bollywood actress Amrita Rao, Ghazal Alagh, the co-founder of Mama Earth and a personality known from Shark Tank India season 2, shared the story of her love and marriage with her husband Varun Alagh. When asked about their love story, the 34-year-old shark said, “I used to live near his aunt's house, and when we first met, we decided to connect on Facebook. I was taken aback by his pictures with two underprivileged kids. Later, my parents visited Varun's house and were impressed by his simplicity. He brought water for them and was solely focused on serving my parents, even wearing simple shorts.” Varun added, “When her parents came to visit, I just brought water for them, but I was embarrassed as my sky-diving video was playing. Later, my parents met Ghazal, and they were so impressed by her that they playfully used reverse psychology, telling me they weren't sure if she would like me.” Subsequently, Varun drove to Ghazal's house in Chandigarh, and the two went for a walk. Ghazal recalled, “The walk was really special as he made me feel comfortable. He genuinely wanted to know about my dreams and career post-marriage. He also said that marriage is not life; it's just an event in life.”

On 28 January 2011, the couple tied the knot, and later they shifted to the Philippines for Varun’s job. Later, Varun forwarded her artworks to academies, and she got enrolled in the New School of Academy. The 34-year-old said, 'He did not even come to drop me at the airport, but later I learned he was crying alone in the room and didn't want to make me sad.' After a few years and after making a hit roll, Ghazal and Varun decided to start Mama Earth company. They were initially rejected by investors due to being a couple, but they did not give up, saying, 'People tell us if it fails, we will be doomed, but what if we don't try? That will be a failure too.' In September 2016, the power couple started Mama Earth, which is running successfully to date.

While giving a house tour to Anmol and Amrita, the young entrepreneurs showed pictures of even their smallest moments. Varun went on to say, 'Every moment should be special and deserves to be framed.' Ghazal feels that her husband's smallest gestures and their stay in the Philippines were enough for her to fall for him. The couple has two children, Agastya and Ayaan.

About Ghazal Alagh

Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Mama Earth, along with her husband Varun Alagh. She also appeared as a judge in Shark Tank India season 2. The show has recently been renewed for a third season.

