Shark Tank India fame Namita Thapar posts cryptic note for fellow shark Aman Gupta; 'Learned so much from you...'

Shark Tank India has become a popular show on Indian television. The show has provided hundreds of entrepreneurs a platform to make big in the market and mark their brands one of the best brands overseas. On the judging panel, we saw big entrepreneurs like Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Amit Jain. The show has been announced for season 3 and viewers are excited to see the show again with innovative ideas along with a greater vision.

Outside the show, the sharks have been spotted hanging out together. Recently, the Emcure shark Namita Thapar posted an adorable note for Aman Gupta, who is the co-founder of Boat on her Instagram post.

Namita Thapar posts a cryptic note to Aman Gupta

The Shark Tank India season 2 judge Namita Thapar posted a picture of her with Aman Gupta. She captioned it "Aman, AG OG, loved seeing you in Pune after 20 years, I have learned so much from you but the biggest learning has been to not overthink, not over plan but live every day to the fullest & have FUN ! Thank you bro "

ALSO READ: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Harsh Rajput treats fans with exclusive sneak peek from show; PICS

Even fans can't stop talking about the two. A fan wrote "Best friends. Lovely pic." Another fan wrote, "Well said be bindass always". A fan commented "Few people are like inspiration to many, you guys are among them"

Apart from Aman, Namita also hangs out with Peyush Bansal and has even posted pictures with him on her Instagram handle.

Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta on work front

Currently, both are busy with their brands. Namita also hosts a podcast where she recently talked about various medical issues among women. The entrepreneur has recently launched her book Shark Tank India book while the show was on air; sharing the life experiences of the sharks and how they balance their work life.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve to collaborate for movie with Vikram Bhatt? See PIC