Shark Tank India: FIRST TIME on the show, Transgender Laxmi Narayan Tripathi shares her business idea

'Kineer' Water Services started in 2018 and provided water to reputed business organizations on several occasions, including Vistara Airlines, Sodexo, and Lalit Hotels, among several others. Through this company, they have employed around 350 transgenders directly or indirectly. Laxmi and Manish also shared that their company is creating employment for transgenders who used to beg on the streets or engage in prostitution. The company aims to rank in the top 3 packaged drinking water in the country. They asked for an investment of 1 crore for 10% equity and invited the sharks to be a part of the change.

Shark Tank India , which aired between 20 December 2021 and 11 February 2022, has recently released a series of unseen footage. The video doing the rounds on social media is of a transgender Laxmi Narayan Tripathy, who presented her business with long-time aide Manish Jain. She runs her business ‘Kineer’ Water Services, which creates employment for the transgender community.

Nameeta Thapar lauded the pitcher for creating Kineer and asked what pushed her to create this platform. Laxmi Narayan replied that most multinationals employ transgenders as part of different campaigns, but soon sack them. She wants companies to evaluate everyone based on their skills and how they can contribute to the growth of the companies, instead of judging them by their gender. Laxmi is a social activist, and she has been playing a crucial role in uplifting the lives of the LGBTQ and transgender communities in India.

All the sharks turned down the offer as Laxmi and Manish failed to impress them with a solid business strategy. However, they all agreed that they would love to be associated with the work Laxmi was doing. Anupam Mittal said, “I love the cause and your spirit, Laxmi ji.” Namita Thapar also shared, “What you’re focusing on is creating employment, which is a great cause, and our HR team would get in touch with you to discuss further.”

About Shark Tank India 1

Shark Tank India 1 which aired between December 2021 to February 2022 had seven judges, which included, Ashneer Grover- Ex Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, Aman Gupta- Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, Anupam Mittal- Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Ghazal Alagh- Co-founder and Chief Mama of MamaEarth, Namita Thapar- Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal- Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, and Vineeta Singh- CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.

