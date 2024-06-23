Shark Tank India host Rahul Dua blessed with a baby boy; pens heartfelt note: See PICS

Shark Tank India season 2 and season 3's host Rahul Dua who's a renowned comedian and an actor is in a happy place. The actor recently embraced fatherhood as he welcomed a baby boy. The comedian-actor took to social media to share a series of pictures with her pregnant wife and also broke the news about entering the parenthood phase of his life.

Shark Tank India's Rahul Dua announces arrival of his bundle of joy

Shark Tank India's host Rahul Dua, who has been loved for his stint in the show recently got promoted to being a father in his real life. The comedian-actor shared pictures with his wife Nidhi and the newborn baby. In other pictures shared by him, Rahul and Nidhi can be seen sporting blue socks on their fingers indicating the arrival of their baby boy.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rahul wrote, "Happily Ever After. The missing piece to our puzzle is here. Ten little toes, ten perfect fingers, his first breath took ours away. Officially upgraded to Uncle and Aunty! 21.06.2024."

Take a look at Shark Tank India's host Rahul Dua's post on his baby's arrival:

In the series of pictures that Rahul Dua posted, there was a photo of their house being decorated for the arrival of their little munchkin. In another picture, the adorable couple was seen holding each other while they posed with blue socks. A click of their newborn baby's feet was also posted while one of the most beautiful pictures was that of Rahul and Nidhi being mesmerized by the newest member of their family.

Shark Tank India's first season was hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Rahul Dua replaced him in the second season and continues to hold the spot.

Pinkvilla wishes the couple the heartiest congratulations.

