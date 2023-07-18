Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta is on cloud nine; expresses gratitude to PM Narendra Modi

Shark Tark India, popular for its unique format and content is also known for its judges who happen to be successful entrepreneurs in different fields who go on to invest in the business idea of the participants. While it may not have raked the moolah on the TRP charts but it sure went on to become a rage on social media with memes and online viewerships. Recently, one of them, or sharks as they are referred to as, Aman Gupta, the co-founder and CEO of boAt was chosen as one of the delegates with Prime Minister Modi for the Indo- French CEO Forum in Paris. The young entrepreneur took to sharing his elation and experience on social media.

Aman Gupta shares his proud moment on Instagram

Aman Gupta could not contain his happiness as he shared glimpses of the prestigious event on his official social media handle. The young shark took to Instagram and posted pictures from the event with the caption “ No force can stop us now, Our time has come I used to see second and third gen businessmen at state visits as an official delegation with the PM, I feel proud as a young entrepreneur. ‘’ and also penned a long note expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing him as one of the important dignitaries at the prestigious Indo- French CEO Forum in Paris. He further added that the new India we stand shoulder to shoulder with the world.

Take a look at the post

About Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CEO of the company boAt. He rose to prominence with Shark Tank India as a judge. The show became popular and was brought back for a second season due to fans' demand.

