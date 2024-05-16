Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of depression and anxiety



Anupam Mittal, a well-known figure on the reality show Shark Tank India, shines brightly as one of the most impressive Sharks. As a highly accomplished entrepreneur, he has mastered the art of juggling business and enjoyment. Anupam frequently delights his audience by offering glimpses into both his professional and personal life, creating a strong connection with them.

The shark recently opened up on the business reality show, Shark Tank India season 3 success. Further, he discussed about his struggles and anxiety during his 20s in a recent interview.

Anupam Mittal opens up about Shark Tank India 3

Reflecting on the success of Shark Tank India Season 3, Mittal expressed his delight at the overwhelming response the show has received, dubbing it the best season yet.

In the interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, he said, “Abhi Shark Tank India khatam kiya humne, it has been received very well. The best season so far, I think toh maza aaya. (We just finished Shark Tank India, and it's been a hit. I think it's been the best season yet, so I had a lot of fun.)” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Amidst the triumph of the show, Mittal balances his professional achievements with the joys of fatherhood, cherishing precious moments with his growing daughter.

Advertisement

He further stated, “Mujhe sabse bada darr yahi lagta tha ki life routine ho jaegi. Matlab Subah uthu, breakfast karo, vahi kaam karo roz or so jao and that scared the shit out of me. (My biggest fear was that life would become routine. You know, wake up, have breakfast, do the same work every day, and go to sleep – that scared me. ).”

With the fame he gained from Shark Tank India and his social media presence, Mittal felt a fresh spark in life. "Shark Tank ki vajah se zindagi kaafi interesting hui hai. (After Shank Tank, life's more interesting now)," he shared.

Anupam Mittal on overcoming setbacks and battling anxiety and panic attacks

Anupam was questioned about his major setbacks. He recalled losing all the money he had earned during the Dotcom boom in his twenties. The recession dealt an even heavier blow, and it took him years to recover from it.

Speaking about his mental health struggles during tough times. He shared that he was working in the US during the Dotcom crisis, he felt overwhelmed and had his first panic attack. He said, “Panic attack ek aisi cheeze hai, agar aapne experience nahi kiya toh bhagwan chaahe aap kabhi nahi karo. (A panic attack is something that, if you haven't experienced, may God forbid you never do).”

He found it absolutely terrifying, as if the walls were closing in and he couldn't catch his breath. Even though he seemed composed on the outside, inside, he was a raging volcano. He prays that nobody else has to endure such a frightening ordeal.

Anupam Mittal opens up on the importance of seeking help and therapy

Anupam mentioned that he researched about anxiety. He expressed feeling helpless, especially as someone who naturally solves problems. He felt worthless and like a failure. Anupam explained that if your baseline anxiety is high, you're more prone to panic attacks, but you might not realize it because you think it's normal. He added, "Throughout my life, my baseline anxiety has been higher than others.”

Anupam mentioned that he learned about anxiety over time and found it could also be a useful tool. He started seeing a therapist and continues to seek therapy when needed. “Achi baat yeh hai ki zyada jo creative log hote hai, and people who are driven to achieve or do something big, unke saath ye hi condition hoti hai. (The good thing is that this condition often occurs with people who are highly creative and driven to achieve or do something big).”

Advertisement

More about Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal, CEO and founder of the People Group, frequently shares intriguing market trends, entrepreneurial insights, advice, and success stories of startups he's invested in on his social media platforms.

The millionaire's journey began during his college years when he used to spend time at his father's factory. Afterward, he spent a considerable time working in the United States. Upon his return to India, he initiated his entrepreneurial project in 1997, founding an online matrimonial service known as Sagai.com, which was later renamed Shaadi.com.

About Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India season 3 premiered on January 22, introducing six new judges alongside the returning panel from the previous season. The new judges included Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain had appeared in earlier seasons.



Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.