Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal undergoes a surgery; Fans say 'Sharks heal faster than humans'

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. Anupam Mittal is one of the sharks on the show and is now a known face owing to the popularity of the show. The entrepreneur is the owner of People Group and the founder of the popular platform Shaadi.com. Besides this, he is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. Recently, the businessman took to his social media to share that he has undergone a surgery and penned a beautiful note.

Anupam Mittal undergoes a surgery

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam shared a video of himself revealing that he recently underwent surgery. In the video, we can see him lying on the hospital bed and his arm is wrapped in a support band. Along with the video, he wrote ‘Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is …. rise again.’ As soon as he shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with get well soon wishes. A user wrote ‘I thought Sharks didn’t have bones’, while another fan commented ‘Sharks heal faster than humans. You will be up and running in no time.’

Check out the video here

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. As the show wrapped up the second season on March 10, the audience can watch it on SonyLIV.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2: Sharks fight with each other over a deal; Anupam Mittal calls Aman Gupta 'fekuchand'