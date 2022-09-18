Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover meets Sunil Grover; Quips '2 of the most entertaining Grovers ever'

Shark Tank India is an adaptation of the American business reality show, American Shark. The show's first season was a huge success in India and is all set to blow the audience's minds with its second season. The judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, and Namita Thapar became extremely popular. Each one of them had a unique style of judging the contestants, which became equally popular and attracted several memes too. Ashneer Grover was one of them and his comment, 'Yeh sab doglapan hai' has a separate fanbase.

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover is a globetrotter and his latest travel was to Jodhpur with his wife Madhuri Grover. Ashneer bumped into another Grover while on their trip. He met comedian-actor Sunil Grover and took the opportunity of clicking a snap with him. Ashneer brought out his witty side and captioned the post, "2 of the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ ever on TV ?! @whosunilgrover (sic)" Sunil looked dapper in an orange tee paired with a cotton white shirt over it, and his white frames. Ashneer, on the other hand, wore a black tee and both of them flashed their smiles for the camera.