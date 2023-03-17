Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover says he took his son to 'High Court' after his school result

Shark Tank India season 1 judge and former co-founder of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has been in the limelight post his stint in the show. Though Ashneer was not a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he always manages to make it to the headlines. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions. Earlier, Ashneer was miffed with Delhi airport after he had to wait for at least half an hour just to enter Terminal 3 and he took to his social media handle to address the issue. Recently, the businessman shared a photo with his son and revealed where he took his son after the school result.

Ashneer Grover reveals where he took his son after school result

Taking to his Twitter handle, Ashneer shared an adorable picture with his son Avy after his school result. The father-son duo can be seen posing in smart casuals. Sharing the picture, Ashneer congratulated his son for the result and also revealed where he took him after that. He wrote ‘So when your son passes the grade to move to next class - where do you take him ? Me - High Court first and then Big Chill ! Congrats Avy.’ As soon as he shared the picture, fans were quick to congratulate the little one.

Check out the tweet here

Ashneer Grover's journey in Shark Tank India 1

Ashneer Grover was a judge aka shark in the popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1. He grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses. Though Ashneer's absence is immensely missed in the show's second season, the former shark has managed to stay connected to his fans by appearing on talk shows and podcasts and sharing his side of the story on several topics.

