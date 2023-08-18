Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh’s post about entrepreneurs around her is all the motivation you need

Vineeta Singh is not just an entrepreneur, but an inspiration for many men and women who dare to dream and take the leap of faith to turn entrepreneurs. The CEO and co-founder of a high-end makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics Corp has time and again opened up about her journey. The entrepreneur is also a popular face in the showbiz world owing to her stint as one of the judges in the show, Shark Tank India. Today, Vineeta Singh shared another inspiring tale of how she keeps her motivated on tough days. Read on to find the inspiration that you are looking for.

Vineeta Singh's post on staying motivated on tough days

Today, the entrepreneur put up a post on LinkedIn sharing how she stays motivated on tough days. In the same post, she hailed the entrepreneurs around her, the entrepreneurs she funded on Shark Tank India, and others. The post started with, "I get asked where I draw motivation from. And luckily, over the last 2 years, it's been easier to access unbridled inspiration. I dig into some of that on my toughest days."

Take a look at her post here:

Then she went on to write about the entrepreneurs around her. She added, "For instance, how do you not soak up the energy of two young boys excited about beautiful, clean oral care products? And the ones who write poetry about tea and are on a relentless mission to get their livelihood back for the tea gardens of Darjeeling. And the ones hustling to simplify the diagnosis of chronic diseases. And the mother-son seeking the overlap of health & taste for Indians. And the one who went from being homeless to building one of India's prettiest accessory brands. And the ones determined to build an Indian brand of wellness gadgets!"

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

Vineeta Singh on entrepreneurs she funded on Shark Tank India

Further, she continued the note and mentioned that what matters is what we do on tough days. Vineeta Singh concluded, "So grateful for Jatan and Tushar from Perfora and for Sparsh and Ishan from Dorje and for Agragesh and Avinash from Trunome and for Soham and Payal from The Simply Salad and for Chinu and Amit from Rubans Accessories for Nikita and Himanshu from Winston and all the other incredible founders I've had the fortune of knowing through Shark Tank India - I know many Indians draw inspiration from you on our tough days! May fortitude always be with you!"

ALSO READ: Rapper MC Stan attends Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon's screening in style; Watch