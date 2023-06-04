Shark Tank India returns with season 3; Makers drop PROMO and declare registrations open

Shark Tank India makers are all set to roll out the third season of the popular business reality show. The show's two seasons received a great response from the audience for its interesting concept. It offered a platform for several budding entrepreneurs to pitch their unique business ideas to the sharks. Now entrepreneurs can gear up to participate as the makers have declared registration open for Shark Tank India season 3.

Shark Tank India season 3 promo:

A few hours ago, Sony LIV shared the first promo of Shark Tank India season 3 on its official YouTube channel. The announcement came with a hilarious promo about the perks of nepotism in the business world and how not everyone has it. In the promo, we see a businessman being honored at an award function. After receiving his award, he recalls the ‘challenges’ he faced early in his career, which he began with lakhs and crores of rupees given to him by his dad and uncles.

Those around him get a bit confused about whether there is any effort made by him for building his business. A waiter at the event then says to the camera that, unlike the awardee, not everyone gets money and funding from relatives. For such people, Shark Tank is a good place to begin where an entrepreneur can get funding for their business.

Watch Shark Tank India 3 promo here-

How to apply for Shark Tank India 3:

To apply for Shark Tank India 3, the entrepreneur is required to download the Sony LIV app or log on to Sonyliv.com to fill out the Shark Tank India Season 3 registration form.

The entrepreneur then needs to make the pitch and upload a three-minute video to convince the Shark Tank India team why their business idea deserves investment. Those who make it past the initial selection will face a rigorous audition process.

If your audition impresses the Sharks, you will face the ultimate test of determination and resilience. Selected participants, known as Pitchers, will enter the Tank, facing the renowned panel of Sharks.

For the uninformed, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks, and they were -Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 10, 2023.

