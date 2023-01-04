Shark Tank India S1 judge Ashneer Grover reveals his interesting conversation with Salman Khan, Virat Kohli

Shark Tank India season 2 began with a bang on January 2, and the season's initial episodes have again gained massive popularity similar to the first season. In the second season of this popular business reality show, fans definitely miss the absence of the most famous judge of season 1 that is Ashneer Grover. In Shark Tank India season 1, Ashneer grabbed everyone’s attention because of his strong point of view and angry attitude. His one-liners, ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai’ among others became a rage on social media, and it gave another hype to Ashneer’s career. Though Ashneer Grover may not be a part of Shark Tank India season 2, he always manages to make it to the headlines. He is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions, and in a recent interaction, he spoke about his interaction with Salman Khan and Virat Kohli.

Shark Tank India season 1 shark and former co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, recently graced the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, where he spoke about his meeting with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Ashneer revealed that he had Salman Khan as their sponsor, and he met him to brief him about the company during a shoot. Ashneer and Salman sat for three hours, but his manager eventually asked Ashneer not to get a photo clicked with Salman. His manager told Ashneer, 'Sir (Salman) wouldn't like it.' Ashneer got furious after he was denied a photo with Salman and said ‘to hell with you and your photo’. The former Shark Tank India judge questioned, what kind of stardom was that.

But Ashneer was quite impressed with Salman's knowledge of business and mentioned that Salman is a smart businessman. He further mentioned that people might think that Salman doesn't know about business much, but according to Ashneer, Salman understands branding and knows his image. The ex-MD of BharatPe added that Salman spoke about his film Tubelight's failure and revealed what went wrong. In the podcast, Ashneer revealed that Salman was clear that he wanted a larger-than-life image in the advertisement that they were making. Referring to his film, Salman told Ashneer that in Tubelight, he was shown as a simpleton, and the film didn't work. Ashneer again stated that Salman Khan had a realization regarding things, and he is a smart man.

Ashneer Grover talks about his meeting with Virat Kohli:

Sharing another interesting anecdote with the same podcast, Ashneer also spoke about his interaction with Indian Cricket star Virat Kohli. Ashneer revealed that a deal broker once offered Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as brand ambassadors for a certain amount. However, Ashneer instead, countered and said he would instead hire 11 players for half the cost. Speaking about it, the BharatPe founder said he was discussing an IPL deal with some brokers. He told them he wanted the name of his brand plastered on the back of the players' jerseys as he wanted it to stand out. The broker, however, rejected the idea and said he should enlist Kohli as a brand ambassador.

Ashneer Grover further revealed, "I said do that. We will take Virat Kohli. They quoted one amount. Won't disclose the amount, Virat Kohli will take offense. Then he said he would include Anushka. I said we don't want the Manyavar advertisement... then I told him what if we halve the amount and hire 11 players for the money. And that's the deal that was finalized.

He said he told Kohli the same story. He said Kohli told him that he did very good business."

Ashneer Grover's personal life:

Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Jain Grover, and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat.

About Shark Tank India:

The popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1 premiered on 20 December 2021 and grabbed the interest of the audience. Overnight, this Indian version of an American business reality show became a hot topic, and everyone was seen talking about it. Shark Tank India gave a platform for budding entrepreneurs to present their strong and sometimes weird business ideas. These ideas were presented before the real-life investors and entrepreneurs referred to as sharks on the show.

Speaking about Shark Tank India season 2, it is judged by Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Hosted by Rahul Dua, premiered on January 2, and airs on Sony TV and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.