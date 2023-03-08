Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar impressed by the struggles of a jewellery brand in the new promo

In the next episode of the Shark Tank India season 2, the sharks will encounter a variety of pitchers, and some of them are going to leave a long-lasting impact on the show. This show has gained immense popularity since the very beginning and each episode has something interesting, which keeps the audience excited for the upcoming episode.

New promo of Shark Tank India 2

The Instagram handle of Sony TV has shared the new promo, which gave a small glimpse of the upcoming episode. We see the Rubans pitcher, who is India's fastest jewellery brand. The pitcher shared some struggles which she faced during her initial days. She said, "15 saal ki umar mein, hath mein sirf 300 rupe leke main ghar se nikli and 2 din railway station pe bitaya".

She further said, "Fir kisi ne muje door to door sales k bareme bataya and kai door bells bajne k bad, maine us din 3 pieces beche and us lady ne mere under 3 ladkiyon ko rakh dia 5 se 6 mahine mein." The pitchers asked for 1.5 crore in exchange for 0.5% equity, which shocked the sharks.

The next pitch was from 'Same notification', where the pitcher started to explain his brand, "Yeh app ek phone ka notification dusre phone mein paucha dega. Kisne meaasage kia, kab kia." This leads to a series of laughter from the sharks as they joked about the uniqueness of the idea.

We see the third pitch from the 'LilGoodness', where the pitchers made the sharks taste different chocolates. The pitcher said, "Out of all the chocolates you have tasted, the lil goodness chocolates contain 35% less sugar and turmeric which has 10 times more absorption power." The sharks like the concept and the pitchers ask for 1 crore for 1% of the company.

About Shark Tank India 2

The season of Shark Tank India was aired on January 2 on Sony TV. The show has six judges- Namita Thapar, Co-Founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peeyush Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart, Amit Jain of Car Dekho, Anupam Mittal, Co-founder of Shaadi. com and Aman Gupta, Co-founder of BoAt.

