Shark Tank India Season 2: Namita Thapar reveals her personal challenge of going through IVF failures

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines since it aired on television; sometimes for the hilarious banter between the sharks, for sharks schooling the pitchers, or for pitchers making the shark reflect on their personal challenges. The show features six judges or better known as Sharks, including Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Namita Thapar. In one of the recent episodes, we saw Namita Thapar opening up about one of her personal struggles.

The second pitcher, entrepreneurs Vikram Rajput, Sohan Sahu, and Chandan Prasad of Subhag HealthTech talk about infertility, the taboos surrounding it, and how people do not discuss it freely. They share a real-life incident before making their pitch. They show the sharks their IUI home kit which allows infertile couples to try the test at home and ask for Rs 50 lakhs in 1% equity with a valuation of Rs 50 crores. They also share how they started their business and their individual stories. Sharks also see a demo of the product on the show.

Namita Thapar on her failed IVF attempts

After listening to the pitch, shark Namita Thapar shared that during her second pregnancy, she had to go through two failed attempts of IVF as she was unable to get pregnant. She shared on the show, ”In my case when I was 28 years old I wanted to get pregnant and in 2 months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy after that, for 3 to 4 years I tried and I couldn’t conceive. I have gone through 2 infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain that I went through. Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs and I already have kids but imagine the parents who don’t have kids. After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child.”

Namita went on to share that a miracle occurred which lead to her conceiving naturally. But the memory of going through IVF stayed with her and she couldn’t talk about it publicly for ten years. It is only in recent times, that she chose to talk about it and she received the support of the people. She said, “I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book.”

The sharks lauded Namita for talking about her journey. Finally, Vineeta and Namita make two individual offers. The pitchers go with Namita. She offered a deal of RS 20 crores for 1% equity and Rs 30 lakhs debt at 10% equity with a valuation of Rs 20 crores.

