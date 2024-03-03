Shark Tank India Season 3: D2C fashion brand takes center stage; Anupam Mittal says, ‘Picture toh abhi baaki hai’

Shark Tank India Season 3 is capturing attention with its thrilling episodes, offering entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their ideas and secure funding. The latest promo shared on the show's social media platform provides a glimpse into one of the pitches, heightening anticipation for viewers eagerly awaiting the showcase of innovative concepts and business deals.

The D2C fashion brand’s sales catch attention

In an exciting episode of Shark Tank India Season 3, the spotlight is on the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) fashion brand, Littlebox, targeting Gen Z specifically. The recent promo, shared on the show's official social media platforms, has created a buzz among viewers, offering a glimpse into the intense negotiations between the entrepreneurs and the Sharks.

During the pitch, Aman Gupta, one of the Sharks, inquired about the brand's sales, to which the Littlebox founders confidently responded, "Last month, we did 2 crore." This revelation caught the attention of all the judges. Initially, all five Sharks expressed interest and extended offers to invest in Littlebox. Namita offered a substantial 60 Crore, while Vineeta Singh proposed 75 lakh for a 2 percent equity stake. Amit Jain and Aman Gupta each made offers of 50 lakh for 1 percent equity and 75 lakh for 1.5 percent equity respectively. Anupam Mittal presented an offer of 75 lakh with a 2 percent royalty.

What made the Sharks change their deal?

However, the dynamics shifted as Vineeta changed her offer to exclude debt and royalty. Responding to this change, both Anupam and Amit Jain revised their offers to 75 lakh for 1 percent equity. The promo leaves viewers in suspense, wondering which offer the brand will ultimately choose.

As the tension rises, Anupam Mittal adds, "Paachon sharks abhi bhi interested hai par picture abhi baaki hai (5 sharks are still interested, but the picture is yet to be completed)." The promo is uploaded with a caption, “It's raining offers for #LittleBox in the Tank! Which offer will they close? Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, Mon-Fri at 10 PM on Sony LIV.”

About Shark Tank India 3:

Shark Tank India Season 3 started on January 22, introducing six fresh faces to the judging panel. The new additions to the Sharks lineup include Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Alongside them, familiar Sharks from previous seasons, such as Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain, have also reunited for this edition. The show holds significant importance for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it a must-watch for anyone keen on exploring the realms of business and innovation.

