Shark Tank India Season 4: Anupam Mittal tries pitcher's 15-second saree that has THIS special feature; here's how it went

Shark Tank India Season 4 has begun and several aspiring entrepreneurs have pitched interesting deals to the judges. Apart from the eye-grabbing pitches entrepreneurs make, one pitch on a 15-second ready-to-wear saree stunned the sharks. A woman entrepreneur pitched her unique, quick, and innovative saree that even features a pocket, yes, a saree with a pocket! How cool is that? Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, tested this product by draping the saree in just a few seconds.

A new promo of Shark Tank India Season 4 was uploaded on Sony LIV's Instagram page. The video offered a glimpse of the 16th episode of the show where a woman entrepreneur introduces her amazing ready-to-wear saree. She drapes a saree quickly that also features a pocket, making it convenient to carry important things. Sharks Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh applauded the product right when they noticed a pocket.

On being questioned, the entrepreneur disclosed her saree's sale figures. When Anupam Mittal inquired about the profit, the lady explained how she couldn't thoroughly learn finances as she is still learning business. Namita Thapar assured the entrepreneur that she would learn the finances too.

Watch Shark Tank India Season 4 promo featuring Anupam Mittal here-

The caption of the promo read, "A saree that fits your style in just 15 seconds? Aseem’s innovation is changing the game! Watch their pitch and the Sharks’ reactions now on Shark Tank India!"

India's most loved business reality show, Shark Tank India 4, returned on Sony's OTT platform, Sony LIV on January 6, 2025.

The entrepreneurs seen as sharks on Shark Tank India Season 4 are Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar - Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and Group CEO, OYO; Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart; Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics; Azhar Iqubal - Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts; Varun Dua - Founder and CEO, ACKO; Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce; and Viraj Bahl - Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.

