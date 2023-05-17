Shark Tank India: Shilpa Shetty invests Rs 2.25 crore in Mumbai-based food company; Deets inside

Shilpa Shetty, a renowned name in the Hindi film industry, has invested in a Mumbai-based food company. The 47-year-old is a fitness enthusiast and promotes a healthy lifestyle. Taking her dedication a step further, the Super Dancer judge invested Rs 2.25 crore in a healthy food company that appeared on the popular business reality show, Shark Tank India 2. She has not just invested a huge sum of money but has also agreed to become the face of the brand in order to hike up its reach overall.

Shilpa Shetty announced this exciting news on her Instagram, where she is seen promoting their healthy food packets. The post was captioned, "We’re a family of food lovers and are always looking for opportunities in the better-for-you indulgent food space. I tried the WickedGud Spaghetti and was impressed by the taste & health benefits. Grown-ups liking it is one thing but when my kids lapped it up, I was sold on the idea. This inspired me to not only endorse the brand but also invest in it. I am excited to support @wickedgud in their mission to ‘unjunk’ India, one kitchen at a time (sic)"



About WickedGud

After appearing on the business reality show, Shark Tank India 2, the owners of WickedGud gained recognition, and their products were sent to countries like United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Nepal, and Singapore. This D2C (Direct To Consumer) company was founded by Bhuman Dani, Monish Debnath, and Soumalya Biswas.

About Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was among the top actresses during the 90s and continues to spread her charm. Apart from films, she appeared on the international reality show, Big Brother, and won it. Later, she hosted the second season of the show's Indian version, Bigg Boss 2. Shilpa has also appeared as judges for reality shows, namely, Super Dancer, Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha. On the personal front, she is married to businessman, Raj Kundra, and has two children, Viaan and Samisha.

About Shark Tank India

There have been two seasons of this business reality show in India. Shark Tank India 2 was judged by Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain. For the unversed, Jain replaced Ashneer Grover from the first season.

