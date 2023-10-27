Shark Tank India: Startup from season 2 witnesses staggering 5 times sales growth, Namita Thapar informs
Shark Tank India Season 2's technology start-up witnessed 5 times sales growth in one year. Shark Namita Thapar shared the update on her social media.
Shark Tank India Season 2, which premiered in January this year was an interesting season that witnessed many start-ups getting a platform to secure deals from the sharks. Among them was the founder of a technology start-up CloudWorx who secured a deal from Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar. The latter recently shared an interesting update about the start-up.
Namita Thapar shares an update on Shark Tank India season 2 start-up
Namita Thapar took to her official social media handle and uploaded a picture from a discussion with CloudWorx founder, Yuvraj Tomar. She shared how his company had witnessed massive growth in sales in the past year.
Namita Thapar's caption reads, "Yuvraj of @cloudworx.ai (3D apps for business) from Season 2 met me for a strategy discussion & I was thrilled to hear that he has grown his sales 5X in one year alone. FY 23 1.5 cr to 7.5 cr. We valued him for 12.5 cr & he completed a large fundraise at a much higher valuation." She also mentioned in the comments below, "Excited to have Yuvraj work on projects for Emcure manufacturing, R&D & marketing teams!"
When Yuvraj Tomar of CloudWorx appeared on Shark Tank India, he managed to impress all the sharks except Amit Jain. He secured a deal at 40 lakhs with 3.2% equity at a valuation of ₹12.18 crore.
About Shark Tank India 2
Shark Tank India Season 2 was aired on January 2 on Sony TV. The show had six judges- Namita Thapar, Co-Founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Amit Jain of Car Dekho, Anupam Mittal, Co-founder of Shaadi. com, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of BoAt, and Peeyush Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart.
The popular show will return with the third season on television screens in January 2024. There will be several new Sharks on the panel this time- Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, and Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, of Inshorts.
