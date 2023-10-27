Shark Tank India: Startup from season 2 witnesses staggering 5 times sales growth, Namita Thapar informs

Shark Tank India Season 2, which premiered in January this year was an interesting season that witnessed many start-ups getting a platform to secure deals from the sharks. Among them was the founder of a technology start-up CloudWorx who secured a deal from Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar. The latter recently shared an interesting update about the start-up.

Namita Thapar shares an update on Shark Tank India season 2 start-up

Namita Thapar took to her official social media handle and uploaded a picture from a discussion with CloudWorx founder, Yuvraj Tomar. She shared how his company had witnessed massive growth in sales in the past year.

Namita Thapar's caption reads, "Yuvraj of @cloudworx.ai (3D apps for business) from Season 2 met me for a strategy discussion & I was thrilled to hear that he has grown his sales 5X in one year alone. FY 23 1.5 cr to 7.5 cr. We valued him for 12.5 cr & he completed a large fundraise at a much higher valuation." She also mentioned in the comments below, "Excited to have Yuvraj work on projects for Emcure manufacturing, R&D & marketing teams!"

Check out Namita Thapar's post here:

When Yuvraj Tomar of CloudWorx appeared on Shark Tank India, he managed to impress all the sharks except Amit Jain. He secured a deal at 40 lakhs with 3.2% equity at a valuation of ₹12.18 crore.

About Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India Season 2 was aired on January 2 on Sony TV. The show had six judges- Namita Thapar, Co-Founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Amit Jain of Car Dekho, Anupam Mittal, Co-founder of Shaadi. com, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of BoAt, and Peeyush Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart.

The popular show will return with the third season on television screens in January 2024. There will be several new Sharks on the panel this time- Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, and Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO, of Inshorts.

