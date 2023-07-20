Shark Tank India: Was Ashneer Grover among ‘least active’ investors? Details Inside

Shark Tank India Season 1 brought an exciting and innovative reality TV experience to Indian audiences. Based on the successful American show, the Indian version showcased aspiring entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of accomplished investors, the "sharks." Each episode was filled with compelling pitches, tough negotiations, and inspiring success stories. The first season of Shark Tank India season 1 comprised accomplished industry leaders as sharks like Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineet Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Aman Gupta. Speaking about Ashneer, the former BharatPe co-founder is again in the news over his new tweet.

Ashneer Grover's new tweet about Shark Tank India:

On July 19, Ashneer Grover took to his Twitter handle, claiming to be the second-highest deployer in Shark Tank Season 1. In a tweet, Ashneer said Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has emerged as the biggest investor, in both absolute and percentage closure. Ashneer's this tweet comes after several reports which claimed that he was the 'least investor' on the first edition of the business reality show. To back up his claim, he shared with his tweet a list of deals closed by him on the show. The list showed he made investments worth ₹2,94,84, 673 across the 11 deals.

His tweet read, "I, Ashneer Grover, invested ₹2.95 crores | 11 deals in Shark Tank Season 1.This makes me second highest deployer, only after @namitathapar who was highest both in terms of absolute and % closure. No surprises - Namita is a great pay master ! Both Namita and I are the top 2 in terms of absolute, % deals completed and % commitment invested."

Take a look at the tweet here-

For the uninformed, Ashneer Grover has been in the headlines for a while now, owing to his unfiltered opinions. Ashneer in Shark Tank India season 1 grabbed everyone's attention for his angry attitude, and one-liners such as 'Yeh sab doglapan hai’ became a huge hit amongst the masses.

About Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks, and they were -Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 10, 2023. The registrations for Shark Tank India 3 have begun last month.

