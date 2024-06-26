Aman Gupta, the beloved Shark of Shark Tank India 3, has a massive fan following because of his personality and sharp sense of humor. Besides his professional life, the Shark is a father to his two beautiful daughters, Adaa Gupta and Miraya Gupta.

Recently, Aman shared a heartwarming video of himself attending Taylor Swift’s concert with his family, revealing that the 'Swiftie' gang has a new member, none other than boAt's Aman Gupta.

Aman Gupta attends Taylor Swift’s concert with wife and daughter

The Shark Tank India judge took to his Instagram handle and shared glimpses from Taylor Swift’s concert. The video was a compilation of clips and pictures, showing Aman dancing with his wife and daughter, Adaa and capturing several selfies.

Aman Gupta admitted that he wasn't sure about buying concert tickets at first, unsure if it would be worth it. However, after seeing Swift's amazing performance, he changed his mind completely.

He shared how his daughter brought him to the concert, convincing him that Swift isn't just an exceptional performer but also the world's best marketer.

Accompanying the post with a caption, Aman Gupta wrote, “Before booking the tickets, I kept thinking is it worth it? But OMG. What a night! Took Swiftie Adaa or should I say she took us to see Taylor Swift concert and the energy was UNREAL. Is Taylor Swift a cult and a Phenomenon. Absolutely. Super performer and for me, I now believe she is one of the world’s greatest marketer. From someone who didn’t really care too much about Taylor Swift, she now has created a new swiftie.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Aman Gupta uploaded the video, fans flooded the comment section and expressed their joy. A fan wrote, “Just in - a brand new Swiftie, welcome to the cult captain!” Another fan commented, “This is the most wholesome post on my feed. So lovely to see the two of you share this core memory.”

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 22 and introduced six new judges to the panel including Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Returning Sharks from previous seasons include Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain.

