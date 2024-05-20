Aman Gupta has been viewer’s beloved judge on the panel of Shark Tank India since its first season. Through his innovative strategies and dedication, he has moved BoAt to success. As the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of BoAt, he also holds a prominent position as an investor on Shark Tank India.

The co-founder and CMO of BoAt recently crossed paths with none other than the Dabangg star, Salman Khan, at an event. Aman has shared a bunch of pictures with Salman Khan on his social media handles.

Aman Gupta's encounter with Salman Khan

The Shark Tank India judge took to his Instagram handle and delighted fans by sharing a series of selfies with Salman Khan, accompanied by a witty caption that read, "Uii Maaa, Salman Khan. Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem. #AndazApnaApna."

The post immediately set social media abuzz, with fans pouring in their love and admiration for the dynamic duo. As soon as Aman Gupta uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section and expressed delight. A fan wrote, "Dabang of Bollywood and Dabang of Shark Tank." Complimenting Aman, another fan commented, "Sir you are looking better than Salman Khan."

Aman Gupta’s wife, Piya Dagar pens a long note for Salman Khan

But the excitement didn't stop there. Aman's wife, Piya, joined in on the star-studded encounter and shared her heartfelt message alongside a picture with Salman Khan. Expressing her lifelong admiration for the Bollywood icon, Piya's post added another layer of charm to the already buzzing social media atmosphere.

More about Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta recently appeared on Shark Tank India 3, alongside other Sharks. The show concluded its season with the final episode airing on March 31st. On his official social media, he frequently shares photos and videos of his family, including moments when his wife Piya visited him on set.

A Delhi-based businessman, Aman owns a million-dollar electronics company. Professionally, he is a Chartered Accountant (CA) and holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business (ISB). He married Piya Dagar in 2008, and they have two daughters, Adaa and Miraya.

