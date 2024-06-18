Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal is joined by THIS fellow shark on his Italy vacation; former says, 'Leave me alone'

Anupam Mittal is one of the coolest sharks who continues to stay in touch with his fans on social media months after Shark Tank India wrapped up. In his latest Instagram story, he gave a glimpse of his whereabouts. The entrepreneur is currently in Italy, enjoying the summer months. Besides, he also revealed he is with another judge of the show; can you guess who? It’s Aman Gupta and his family.

Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta in Italy

This morning, Anupam Mittal shared a clip on his Instagram story showing the beautiful architecture of the Roman country. As he rotates the camera, Aman Gupta’s wife Pia, and their two daughters are seen at the table and the Shark enters from the door. Mittal uploaded the video with the caption, “Leave me alone bro.”

Check out the video here:

Although fans of the Sharks are happy to see them reunite, it’s not known whether Aman and Anupam are traveling together or they bumped into each other in Italy. Aman is on a family trip and his wife, Pia, shared a series of snaps of the family enjoying the picture-perfect countryside of Italy.

On the other hand, Anupam’s wife Anchal also shared a photo yesterday where she was seen with their daughter in Munich. While Anupam didn’t reveal the location in his story, Aman uploaded a story with the location in his profile.

Anupam Mittal’s hint about Shark Tank India 4

Meanwhile, Anupam Mittal recently dropped exciting news for fans. Shark Tank India 3 will soon return to television for a fourth season. The Shark wrote on Twitter, “A li’l birdie tells me registrations for @sharktankindia S4 opening verrrryyy soon. Stop wastin ur time on uneven pitches & get urself ready for a pitch u can control.”

Talking about Shark Tank India 3, it aired from January 22, 2024, to March 31, 2024. It featured Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh, along with six newcomers on the panel: Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal.

